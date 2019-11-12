Siblings’ care inspires Tilney All Saints family's fundraiser for King's Lynn hospital

A Tilney All Saints family have donated toys, equipment and funds to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, after being inspired by the care provided to siblings who were seriously ill.

Stanley, aged seven, and Nancy Daisley, three, both spent time on Rudham ward and at the Roxburgh Children’s Centre while receiving treatment.

Stanley was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in November 2018, and he now receives ongoing support from the hospital.

Tilney All Saints family donate toys to Lynn's QEH.(21373640)

Three weeks later, Nancy went down with the extremely rare Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (MPGN), which caused her kidneys to stop working. Nancy, who also received treatment at Nottingham Hospital, is now in remission.

Their family, in particular their aunt and uncle, Lisa and Gareth Todd, raised money for the wards which has bought toys and equipment for them. They have also donated funds to Rudham ward and the Roxburgh Centre.

The couple took part in a fundraising tandem bungee jump, and donations were also raised at an annual presentation event at Terrington Tigers.

The children’s mother Lisa said: “Stanley does not let having Type 1 Diabetes affect how he lives his life, it’s just a new way of living it, and Nancy is now in remission and doing very well.

“I don’t know where we would be without the care and support of the amazing staff at both hospitals, we would be lost without them, they are all fantastic.

“Stanley and Nancy continue their care at the Roxburgh Centre at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and this care is second to none.”

“When Nancy first arrived in hospital, she had such a fear of anyone with a nurse uniform, but now she comes in and sees them and she’s fine with receiving treatment and relaxed in their presence.”