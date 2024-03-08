A brother and sister who pleaded guilty to multiple offences including burglary and theft have been sentenced.

The siblings had previously admitted a burglary in Walpole St Andrew on August 14 last year which saw a car stolen from a driveway and given false plates.

John Sturgess, 37, and Jaideenna Graham, 24, both of Chalk Road, Wisbech, were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday for their involvement in the break-in.

The siblings were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court

Sturgess was handed a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also given a 12-month driving ban and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after admitting three counts of burglary, two counts of theft, one of fraud, one of possessing a Class B drug and one of driving while disqualified

Jaideenna Graham, 24, was handed an 18-month community order and a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, as well as being ordered to undertake a mental health treatment requirement for 12 months.

She admitted three counts of burglary, three of theft, and one count of possessing a class B drug.

The car stolen from the Walpole St Andrew property was recovered and further enquiries linked the pair to a burglary in Lynn, between August 13 and 15 last year, and a burglary at Wells Congregational Church on August 24.

At the time the pair were living in a tent nearby.

Whilst on remand Sturgess engaged with Operation Converter – the unit which encourages offenders to admit to further crimes that can be taken into consideration (TIC) at sentencing – and asked for eight other offences to be taken into consideration.

These were four burglaries, two thefts, and two making off without payment from a petrol filling station. In total they amounted to more than £6,000, only £100 of which was recovered.

The TIC offences all took place between May 29, 2016, and September 10, 2023.