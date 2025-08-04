Lynn residents are set to wave goodbye to WHSmith as a takeover deal moves forward.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to sell its UK high street chain to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital, and will rebrand as TGJones.

This means that stores such as the one on Lynn’s Norfolk Street will no longer operate under the WHSmith title.

WHSmith in Lynn will soon become a TGJones. Picture: Google Maps

Now, a planning application seeking permission to replace the WHSmith sign with a “like-for-like” TGJones one has been approved by West Norfolk Council.

The new sign will remain blue and white in colour, while changes will also be made to delivery boards at the back of the premises.

A report from a borough council planning officer said: “On account of the acceptable scale, siting and design of the proposed signage, the development is considered to be acceptable as it would appropriately retain the active frontage of the shop and would not have an adverse impact on public safety, the amenity of the wider environment, or the character of the King’s Lynn Conservation Area.”

The application was given the green light last week.

An exact date for TGJones to begin operating is not known, but it has been confirmed that the Post Office services at the Lynn store will remain in place.