Sign on King’s Lynn Hardwick roundabout damaged after late night crash
Published: 10:21, 20 January 2025
| Updated: 10:23, 20 January 2025
A sign has been left heavily damaged on Lynn’s Hardwick roundabout following a crash on Friday night.
Police came across the single-vehicle collision at 11.13pm, with the large sign seen as drivers head towards the industrial estate exit bent out of shape.
The road was subsequently closed at 1.20am to allow for recovery of the vehicle, and was reopened at around 2.50am.
No other emergency services attended the scene, and traffic was largely unaffected at the time of the crash.
The car involved also suffered significant damage.