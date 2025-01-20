A sign has been left heavily damaged on Lynn’s Hardwick roundabout following a crash on Friday night.

Police came across the single-vehicle collision at 11.13pm, with the large sign seen as drivers head towards the industrial estate exit bent out of shape.

The road was subsequently closed at 1.20am to allow for recovery of the vehicle, and was reopened at around 2.50am.

The sign pictured here has been significantly damaged. Picture: Google Maps

No other emergency services attended the scene, and traffic was largely unaffected at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred on the Hardwick roundabout late on Friday night

The car involved also suffered significant damage.