Sign up to cut down food waste in Downham Market

Residents in Downham are being encouraged to register to take part in Sainsbury’s Zero Waste Kitchen Challenge.

Downham is one of seven new Sainsbury’s Discovery Communities in Norfolk, and the first eight households from each community to register for the challenge could save as much as £60 each month.

Sainsbury’s Zero Waste Kitchen Challenge helps households to reduce or avoid food waste over a four-week period.

By registering to take the challenge, the first eight households will receive a free handbook, regular updates and advice, the opportunity to attend a free cookery workshop, food waste measurement forms and £20 of Sainsbury’s vouchers at the end of week four.

When registering, households can sign up for the cookery workshop, which is taking place on Tuesday, December 12 from 12.15pm to 2.45pm in Downham Town Hall.

To register, go to: www.recyclefornorfolk.com.