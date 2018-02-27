Signed Beatles card put up for auction by King’s Lynn man

A Lynn man has placed his autographed Beatles memorabilia up for auction after picking it up at a concert where he met the band in 1963.

Mike Nicholson’s highly collectable band card is estimated to be worth £1,000-1,500 and will face auction at Stowmarket’s Bishop and Miller on March 10, at their first Toy and Music Memorabilia auction.

The Beatles commenced their first UK nationwide tour in February 1963 which brought them to various locations in East Anglia and included a concert in Great Yarmouth, where they supported a young Helen Shipiro.

Mr Nicholson said: “In the 1960’s, I was bass-guitarist in a local band called The Pagans and through our music circles we knew the stage manager, Dave, at the theatre in Great Yarmouth.

“He got hold of tickets for The Beatles gig and whilst we were at the venue on the night of the concert he said he could get us autographs from the band.

“The only thing we had to hand were our own band cards, which are like business cards we gave out at our own gigs. He came back to us later on with four signatures from The Beatles and I’ve kept hold of mine ever since.”

He added: “I couldn’t hear much of the Great Yarmouth gig through all the screams of the fans, something that became synonymous with The Beatles concerts!”

Oliver Miller, managing director at Bishop and Miller, said: “We’re looking forward to our first Toy and Music Sale as we have a great selection of items for many collectors out there and The Beatles autographs are something really caught my eye.

“I came across the autographs at our valuation day in Burnham Market last year and I was fascinated with the story, which I know will interest many people.”

He added: “We have an array of collectable items available in our next auction, including a signed Nirvana record and other highly sought-after memorabilia. We’re hoping to appeal to a new audience with this specialist sale.”

Bishop and Miller is holding two Toy and Music Memorabilia sales this year which will feature music, musical instruments and toys. The auction on March 10 will also feature toys which include three 12-back Star Wars figures as well as railway and film posters.

For further information call 01449 673088.