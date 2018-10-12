Signed F1 hats on offer at King's Lynn hospital fundraising day

Hats signed by well-known Formula 1 drivers and cakes will all be part of the fun of Wear it Pink fundraising at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital next week.

West Norfolk Breast Unit will once again be hosting tables packed with delicious cakes and a fantastic raffle on Friday, October 19.

Two hats signed by F1 drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, who drive for the Haas team, are also up for grabs.

Sealed bids for these hats should be submitted to the Breast Care Unit.

Breast Cancer Now is raising money on Friday, October 19, through its national Wear it Pink day, on which thousands of people will wear it pink in their communities, which to fund life-saving research into the disease.

Members of the public are welcome to pop along to the unit, which can be found at the back of the hospital site, to support the event, which runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

