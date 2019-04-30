‘Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours’: Soul night raises £900
Published: 14:00, 30 April 2019
Two charities were supported through an All Shades of Soul Night Part Two at Reffley Community Hall.
It is the second time organisers have hosted a soul night with DJs Barry Francis and Mark Christie playing the music at the latest event.
A total of £900 was raised on the night with a further events lined up later in the year.
Funds were raised for Stand up to Cancer and Guide Dogs for the Blind with a 50/50 split.
The event at Reffley this month was named after Stevie Wonder’s lyrics ‘Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours.’
Pictured back left is John Goat, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. A previous soul night took place for Parkinson’s UK as a result.