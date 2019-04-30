‘Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours’: Soul night raises £900

Two charities were supported through an All Shades of Soul Night Part Two at Reffley Community Hall.

It is the second time organisers have hosted a soul night with DJs Barry Francis and Mark Christie playing the music at the latest event.

A total of £900 was raised on the night with a further events lined up later in the year.

Funds were raised for Stand up to Cancer and Guide Dogs for the Blind with a 50/50 split.

The event at Reffley this month was named after Stevie Wonder’s lyrics ‘Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours.’

All Shades of Soul Part Two, 'Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm Yours' raising money for Stand up to Cancer and Guide Dogs for the Blind

Pictured back left is John Goat, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. A previous soul night took place for Parkinson’s UK as a result.