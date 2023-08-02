A “significant milestone” has been reached in the construction of Lynn’s new St James Medical Practice, which will “drive forward improvements” in healthcare.

The new state-of-the-art medical centre, on Edward Benefer Way in South Wootton, is expected to be completed in early 2024 and will replace the current premises in County Court Road.

Patricia Hewitt, chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, has visited the site and signed the first roof tile in a ceremony commemorating the installation of the roof on the new medical centre.

Patricia Hewitt, chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, visits the site of the new St James Medical Practice in King's Lynn. Picture: Simon Watson Photography

The new building, which officials say is being developed to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities, will have the capacity to provide primary care services to more than 20,000 patients.

“I am so pleased to see the progress that’s been made so far on the new St James Medical Practice,” Ms Hewitt said:

“This is a big investment in our community and will drive forward improvements in healthcare and general practice services in the wider Lynn area.

Progress is being made at the site of the new St James Medical Practice in King's Lynn. Picture: Simon Watson Photography

“Having access to new, modern, facilities will be a real boost for staff and patients. It will help to ensure that more people from communities across West Norfolk are able to access high-quality healthcare facilities and services that will help them to live healthy and well.”

The signing and placement of the tile as part of the topping ceremony marks a “significant milestone” in the construction of the new facility.

With the final roof works now under way, along with much of the external works in place, construction will move its focus to the final internal fit-out and installations.

“When completed in early 2024, the new medical centre will promote a huge improvement in the quality of the healthcare infrastructure in Lynn,” a spokesperson for Pentaco Construction Ltd, which is carrying out the works, said.

The new building will include 11 new consulting rooms for both virtual and face-to-face consultations, four new treatment rooms and a range of other specialist and multi-purpose rooms where multidisciplinary teams can provide a wide of health and care services and clinics.

St James Medical Practice staff, including eight GPs and more than 40 clinical and non-clinical staff, will deliver services from the new practice.

Additional space within the new premises will allow for more integrated working between healthcare and third-sector providers to provide a wide range of health and well-being services to residents.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, together with partners from the wider health and care system, have supported the project.

Officials from St James Medical Practice said: "We are delighted with progress on the construction of our new medical centre.

“When completed, it will allow us to provide better care to our patients from modern, state-of-the-art facilities.

“Having purpose-built facilities will provide the space and amenities to offer our patients a wider range of services within a community setting.”

Gavin Napper, managing director of Pentaco Construction Ltd, added: “We are delighted to be working together with St James Medical Practice to provide essential new healthcare facilities for the local community and celebrating this key milestone in the build programme.”