A Tesco supermarket in Lynn has been left with bare shelves and empty aisles due to an ongoing revamp.

Signs put out at the Tesco Extra store on Hardwick Road have suggested it is moving things around to accommodate its "dot com" service.

But some customers have been disappointed as they have said empty shelves around the supermarket have meant that there has been limited stock available in recent weeks.

Ongoing refurbishments in Tesco's Hardwick superstore in Lynn has left huge gaps in the building. Photo from Sunday, September 25

Tesco has said that the disruption has been caused by a "significant refresh" of the store.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We’re really excited to be undertaking a significant refresh of our King’s Lynn Extra store and investing in the local community.

"We’d like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst the work is being carried out, and we hope they enjoy the new-look store when work completes later this year."

They did not say when the refurbishments would be expected to be complete.