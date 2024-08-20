A singer will be battling it out in the world karaoke championships against competitors from 40 other countries.

Steven Yates, a 41-year-old tradesman from Lynn, has earned a place in the Karaoke World Championships after winning the finals of a Vocal Star Unsigned singing competition at the Bournemouth Pavilion on Saturday, August 10.

In the event, he and ten others had to sing two songs before an elimination round, where the top three singers then fought it out with a third track - with Steven crowned the winner.

Steven Yates has won the Vocal Star Unsigned UK finals and is off to Finland to represent the UK in the Karaoke World Championships

Now he will be going on to compete at the world championship, which this year is hosted in Turku, Finland between November 7 and 14.

The competition is in its 22nd year and is a world-inclusive event, with a wide range of countries competing for the title.

Kari-Anne Jordan, Steve’s fiancée, said she is very proud of him.

He hopes to make his home town proud, and is humbled by the support and growing followers that the last ten months have brought.