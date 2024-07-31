A singer is hoping to battle in the world karaoke championships against competitors from 40 other countries.

Steven Yates, a 41-year-old tradesman from Lynn, has earned a place in the finals of the Vocal Star Unsigned singing competition at the Bournemouth Pavilion on Saturday, August 10.

He will compete against ten other singers across the country to be crowned the winner.

Steven Yates has made it to the Vocal Star UK as a finalist

On the day, Steven and the other finalists will sing two songs before an elimination round, where the top three singers will then fight it out with a third song.

The winner of this competition will then go on to compete at the Karaoke World Championships (KWC), which this year is hosted in Turku, Finland between, November 7 and 14.

The prestigious KWC is in its 22nd year and is a world-inclusive event, with a wide range of countries competing for the title.

Steve said he cannot believe that a local lad from Lynn has found himself in the final of such a prestigious competition.

He hopes to make his home town proud and is humbled by the support and growing followers that the last ten months have brought.