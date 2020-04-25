Home   News   Article

Singer's live performances boost funds and spirits in King's Lynn

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:00, 25 April 2020

Live music is something many people will be missing while unable to attend gigs and concerts during lockdown.

But one Lynn woman is doing what she can to keep neighbours and residents of the town entertained by performing songs to her street and via social media, while also raising money for good causes.

Kerri Rasberry has been singing to those on her street, Temple Road, as well as via her own Facebook page and the Angels of King’s Lynn page, every Saturday.

