Singer's live performances boost funds and spirits in King's Lynn
Published: 13:00, 25 April 2020
Live music is something many people will be missing while unable to attend gigs and concerts during lockdown.
But one Lynn woman is doing what she can to keep neighbours and residents of the town entertained by performing songs to her street and via social media, while also raising money for good causes.
Kerri Rasberry has been singing to those on her street, Temple Road, as well as via her own Facebook page and the Angels of King’s Lynn page, every Saturday.
