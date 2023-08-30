Home   News   Article

Singing, dancing and more in King’s Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place for Ukraine Independence Day

By Lucy Carter
Published: 06:00, 30 August 2023

More than 150 people visited Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day.

Singers and dancers wearing yellow and blue took to the stage to entertain crowds and children had the opportunity to make crafts and get their faces painted.

The event heard from the Mayor, Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, council leader, Cllr Terry Parish, and the council's cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing, Cllr Simon Ring.

Joy at Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt.
They spoke of the good relations between the people of West Norfolk and the Ukrainian community, and their hope that the people of Ukraine would once again enjoy the ability to celebrate with a true feeling of freedom.

A number of other cabinet members and councillors attended in support.

Martin Chisholm, assistant director of operations and commercial at West Norfolk Council, said: “This was the second time we have celebrated Ukraine Independence Day in west Norfolk and what a celebration it was. In an event jointly organised by the council and the local Ukrainian community, there was music, poetry and dancing, crafts and a feast of vibrant colour.

Joy at Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt.
“We also used the opportunity to showcase King’s Lynn’s historic trading links with northern Europe.

Joy at Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt.
Speeches given on the day. Picture: Ian Burt.
Many came along to the event. Picture: Ian Burt.
Joy at Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt.
Joy at Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt.
Dancers entertained crowds. Picture: Ian Burt.
Many came to the event. Picture: Ian Burt.
Joy at Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt.
Joy at Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt.
Joy at Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt.
People at the event on Friday. Picture: Ian Burt.
Many children dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing. Picture: Ian Burt.
Lots of children enjoyed crafts and facepainting. Picture: Ian Burt.
Looking the part for the event. Picture: Ian Burt.
Showing support on Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt.
Many sang at the event. Picture: Ian Burt.
Councillors also came along to show their support. Picture: Ian Burt.
Children taking part in activities. Cabinet Member for Tourism, Events and Marketing
Cllr Simon Ring, Cabinet Member for Tourism, Events and Marketing, gave a speech at the event. Picture: Ian Burt
Many came along to show their support. Picture: Ian Burt
Dressed up for Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt
A gathering at the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt
Many got their faces painted with the Ukraine flag. Picture: Ian Burt
Children took part in crafts at the event. Picture: Ian Burt
Flower crowns were made and worn by children. Picture: Ian Burt
West Norfolk's Mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson wore yellow while giving a speech at the event.
Many took to the stage to sing at the event. Picture: Ian Burt
Time for a selfie on Ukraine Independence Day.
Dancers took to the stage. Picture: Ian Burt
Many families attended the event. Picture: Ian Burt
Many read speeches at the event. Picture: Ian Burt
Crowds came to support the event. Picture: Ian Burt
Blue and yellow took over the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Ian Burt
Many gathered at the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Ian Burt
Dancers also performed for crowds at the event. Picture: Ian Burt
A round of applause for Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Many were dressed for the occasion. Picture: Ian Burt
Young and old came to celebrate. Picture: Ian Burt
Many came to Lynn's Tuesday Market Place for the event. Picture: Ian Burt
Showing love for Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Showing love for Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Communities came together for Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Families came to Lynn's Tuesday Market Place for Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Many came for a picture outside of a balloon background in Ukraine colours. Picture: Ian Burt
Many gathered in Lynn for the Ukraine Independence Day. Picture: Ian Burt
“It was a privilege to work with some of our refugees to stage the event and I am delighted that so many people came along to enjoy themselves. The atmosphere was fantastic.”

