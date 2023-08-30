More than 150 people visited Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day.
Singers and dancers wearing yellow and blue took to the stage to entertain crowds and children had the opportunity to make crafts and get their faces painted.
The event heard from the Mayor, Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, council leader, Cllr Terry Parish, and the council's cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing, Cllr Simon Ring.
They spoke of the good relations between the people of West Norfolk and the Ukrainian community, and their hope that the people of Ukraine would once again enjoy the ability to celebrate with a true feeling of freedom.
A number of other cabinet members and councillors attended in support.
Martin Chisholm, assistant director of operations and commercial at West Norfolk Council, said: “This was the second time we have celebrated Ukraine Independence Day in west Norfolk and what a celebration it was. In an event jointly organised by the council and the local Ukrainian community, there was music, poetry and dancing, crafts and a feast of vibrant colour.
“We also used the opportunity to showcase King’s Lynn’s historic trading links with northern Europe.
“It was a privilege to work with some of our refugees to stage the event and I am delighted that so many people came along to enjoy themselves. The atmosphere was fantastic.”