Musical duos across the county have collaborated to create an album especially made to raise money for nearby foodbanks.

The album was the brainchild of Great Massingham’s Bob Bones – who makes up half of the duo “Rhythm Travellers” which have songs which feature on the charity album.

Bob has invited four duo’s and a trio all from Norfolk to collaborate on the album, named: “Norfolk Duos for Foodbank”.

The CD is available to buy online

Acts include the Rhythm Travellers, The Shackleton Trio, Joe & Mary, The Browns, Peddars Way and A Dash of Mustard- who all get to pick a foodbank of their choice for proceeds to go to.

Each act will contribute two songs to the 12 song folk music album.

Bob said: “This is modern day stuff, very listenable and recorded very well but its primarily around acoustic instruments.”

The Rhythm Travellers feature on the album and was the brain child of Bob Bones (right)

Bob was inspired to use his talent as a musician to help others and explained his shock to find that people were using a foodbank where he lives in Great Massingham.

He said: “I went in the church a year or two ago and found there was a foodbank in there.

“Great Massingham is a relatively wealthy area and it shocked me to think why does Great Massingham need a foodbank?”

Peddars Way features on the album, which is made up of Sharon Clifton (left) and Chris Moorhouse (right)

Bob added: “I worked with and for the Purfleet Trust so I know that foodbanks are needed, but why in Great Massingham? But when you delve into it, Great Massingham is no different to any other demographic.”

A total of 500 CD’s are up for sale at £7 each, £5 from each album will directly go to a foodbank.

One of the groups, Peddars Way, decided to nominate Lynn’s Foodbank as their branch of choice.

Sharon Clifton from Peddars Way said: “We thought it was a great idea and a lovely cause. Our songs on the CD are written by Chris, and I had the honour of singing them.”

“This seemed like a really nice way to raise awareness of them, and funding for them at the same time as giving people donating something in return – a set of original music tracks from a bunch of Norfolk musicians.”

Sharon is also part of the band The Fried Pirates and has raised money for Lynn’s Night Shelter and Alzheimers.

To buy a CD, visit The Rhythm Travellers’ website where you can order a copy.

“Even if we end up selling two extra copies, that’s still £10 raised for the foodbank. Every little bit helps,” said Bob.