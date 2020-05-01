A West Norfolk singer has described feeling emotional as she sang five songs at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday to coincide with the latest round of Clap for Our Carers and Captain Tom Moore's birthday.

Courtney Remmig, 22, of Sutton Bridge was positioned outside the main entrance to the building for 25 minutes as songs such as Mariah Carey's Hero were performed.

The singer also wanted to pay her respects for healthcare assistant Chrissie Emerson who died after testing positive for the coronavirus in April.