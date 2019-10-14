Sir Henry Bellingham says new King's Lynn tea room is good news for town following closures

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham officially opened a new tea room in Lynn’s Saturday Market Place on Friday.

The Bakers Tea Room has been established by long-time friends Keith Harrington and Paul Brandon, along with their wives, Suzy Harrington and Teresa Brandon.

Sir Henry said: “This tea room really will be a welcome addition to Saturday Market Place and the town more generally.

"We all know the town has been suffering in recent months from a number of closures, so having a new hospitality outlet is very good news indeed.”

Bakers Tea Room occupies the former Gerry’s Pizza premises which has gone through major refurbishment work.

The business works in partnership with long-established Smiths the Bakers which Mr Brandon is managing director of.

Sir Henry Bellingham MP cut the ribbon to officially open The Bakers Tea Room in King's Lynn. Also pictured are Paul and Teresa Brandon with (R) Suzy Harrington.. (19127560)

The tea room offers a selection of light meals available all day, such as soup of the day, hot potatoes, freshly made sandwiches, traditional batons of white or granary bread with a choice of fillings, generous five-inch baps, toasted sandwiches and paninis.

Traditional savoury bakes include short crust sausage rolls, slices, pies and quiches.

The menu also includes freshly made salads and a variety of puddings served with cream, ice cream or custard.