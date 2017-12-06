Sir Henry dogged in his questioning

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham mentioned King’s Lynn Guide Dogs Forum in questions to transport ministers on Thursday.

Having visited the guide dog forum last week, Sir Henry wanted to bring the issue of pavement parking to the attention of the government again.

In questions, Sir Henry asked: “Is the Minister of State aware that the King’s Lynn Guide Dogs Forum is campaigning hard to highlight the impact of selfish pavement parking on blind and visually impaired people?

“Guide dogs recently took me on a blindfolded walk through the centre of King’s Lynn, which brought home to me the scale of this problem, and I highly recommend that the Minister of State and Secretary of State do such a blindfolded walk with the guide dogs organisations in their constituencies.”