Sir Michael Parkinson's King's Lynn show postponed due to illness

Sir Michael Parkinson's show at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Sunday, June 9 has been postponed due to illness.

The show, entitled An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson, has now been moved to Thursday, September 5.

A spokesman for Sir Michael's team said: "Unfortunately due to illness An Evening With Sir Michael Parkinson at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Sunday, June 9 will need to be postponed.

"Apologies for the inconvenience and Sir Michael hopes you can join him on the alternative date offered on Thursday, September 5."

The show is intended to celebrate the life and career of a man who has interviewed over 2,000 well-known figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Featuring highlights from the Parkinson archive, Sir Michael will be in conversation with his son Mike to retell his story.

Tickets for the show cost £32.50 in rows A-X of the Corn Exchange and £27.50 on the balcony and rows AA-LL.