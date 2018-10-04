One of the greatest explorers to walk the Earth Sir Ranulph Fiennes will be the guest speaker at West Norfolk Chamber President's charity dinner next month.

Sir Ranulph, who described some of his amazing adventures at a sell-out lecture in Lynn's Corn Exchange last year, will be giving an after-dinner talk at the prestigious chamber event on Friday, November 9, at Lynn Town Hall.

He served in the Army, trained with the SAS and took on expeditionary challenges such as navigating the Nile by hovercraft and the Transglobe Expedition, which earned him a place in the Guinness Book of Records as Britain’s greatest living explorer.

He has experienced polar bears outside his tent, suffered severe frostbite and survived avalanches. One of his greatest feats was later in life when, having suffered a massive heart attack five months previously, he completed seven marathons on seven continents in seven days aged 59.

The black-tie dinner, hosted by West Norfolk Chamber President Michael Baldwin, aims to celebrate local businesses and will raise funds for the Mayor's charity, the Purfleet Trust.

Tickets are £65 plus VAT and include a four-course meal with arrival drinks and wine provided on the tables.

There is a cash bar. This event is sponsored by South Quay Events.

For more details visit www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/events/west-norfolk-presidents-charity-dinner