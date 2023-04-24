Two sisters carried out an “unprovoked attack” on two people in a pub’s beer garden.

Rebecca Evans, 42, of Mill Road, Walpole Highway, and Tara English, 38, of Highgate, Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where they each admitted two cases of assault by beating and causing criminal damage.

Prosecutor Nishma Shah outlined to the magistrates’ that the incident happened on November 4, 2022, when Evans and her sister were sat in the beer garden of the Eagle pub in Lynn.

Magistrates Court house on College Lane in King's Lynn

The prosecutor described how English “launched herself” at one victim and threw a punch which made the victim fall off a bench.

English was described as “the initial aggressor”. Evans then joined in and punched one of the victims repeatedly.

The victim reported scratches and lumps to the face, ear and arms.

The other victim reported that their glasses, worth £200, were broken.

Police later saw the pair on Railway Road in Lynn 20 minutes after the assualt took place and they were both arrested.

In Evans’ police interview, she answered “no comment” to each question asked.

On the arrest, officers found cannabis in the possession of English, who said that she was given the Class B drug by a stranger and was going to smoke it at home.

Ms Shah said: “It was a unprovoked attack on two victims who were having a drink.”

A statement from one of the victims stated: “I have never met them before, I was attacked for no reason.

“It was completely untriggered and they appeared out of nowhere and attacked me.”

Mitigating was Charlotte Winchester, who said that Evans had finished a shift at the bar she works at and met English at the Eagle.

Ms Winchester said: “She had a few drinks but it wasn’t excessive.

“She felt eye contact with a woman, and there was an uncomfortable feeling.

“It was over in a matter of seconds, it was very much out of character, it’s clear she is very sorry for what happened.”

Magistrates decided to send Evans and English for a pre-sentence report with the probation service team before sentencing.

They will return to court on August 9.