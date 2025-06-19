Police have arrested six people following four simultaneous drug raids in town.

Officers burst into the properties in and around Bunnett Avenue, in South Lynn, just before 7am yesterday morning.

Charlie, a police dog, assisted teams - and a “significant quantity” of Class A drugs and cash were found and seized.

Four drug raids took place at the same time on Bunnet Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

All six people have been taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police declined to reveal details on the substances which were discovered.