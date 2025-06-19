Six arrested in King’s Lynn after ‘significant quantity’ of Class A drugs found
Published: 14:49, 19 June 2025
| Updated: 15:18, 19 June 2025
Police have arrested six people following four simultaneous drug raids in town.
Officers burst into the properties in and around Bunnett Avenue, in South Lynn, just before 7am yesterday morning.
Charlie, a police dog, assisted teams - and a “significant quantity” of Class A drugs and cash were found and seized.
All six people have been taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police declined to reveal details on the substances which were discovered.