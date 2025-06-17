Almost 60 people were met with the law in just a few hours during a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Officers patrolled Lynn’s town centre last week following calls from residents to stop trouble-makers in the area.

In one afternoon, police arrested six people, banned 13 from the town centre for 48 hours, and seized an illegal e-bike - as well as a pushbike which was doing a wheelie.

Some 36 cyclists were also told to dismount in pedestrian areas.

“This is not a one-off event, and we will continue to be out as often as possible over the summer,” a West Norfolk Police statement said.

Lynn has two beat managers in the town centre whose job it is to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

They are supported by other officers who also patrol the streets on foot when they get the chance.

“We’re really grateful to our partners who are always a big support - including the Discover King's Lynn street rangers, security teams in shops and of course the cleaning team and CCTV operators from West Norfolk Council,” the police added.

Those wanting to report anti-social behaviour can do so on the police website here.