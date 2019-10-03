Beware of a surprise when walking along Lynn's Norfolk Street – you will be greeted by a six-foot tall werewolf with plenty to howl about.

The giant grey beast, clad in jeans and a ripped shirt, has green flashing eyes and lets forth a ferocious roar at passers-by who come within a few feet.

He's positioned outside Castle Costumes shop, reminding shoppers Halloween's not far away.

Werewolf at Castle Costumes in Lynn (18403082)

Shop owner Ian Ashford said the werewolf has attracted plenty of attention since it was installed a week ago.

He said: "I have had an animatronic outside the shop for the last few years, including a witch, haunted tree and a scarecrow. It's a bit of fun and I think people look forward to it.

"There's been lots of interest in the werewolf and even little children seem to like him."

Halloween is the main event of the year for the shop, which has been in Lynn for the past 12 years, and was previously in Downham for four years.

"We've had lots of customers through the doors looking at our masks, wigs, professional make-up and special effects prosthetics, which are all good quality items," said Ian.