Are you looking for somewhere that offers Italian cuisine - whether that be a restaurant or a takeaway for the family? We have you covered.

Who doesn’t like pizza and pasta? If you want a night off from cooking why not treat yourself to a nice Italian meal and head to one of these well-rated spots. These are the top restaurants and takeaways in our area according to Tripadvisor reviews…

1 - Giardini di Naxos restaurant, Downham

Italian restaurant Naxos in Downham

Opened in 2018, at this family-run restaurant “Angelo will put all his Napoletan heart and soul into creating the most authentic Italian and Mediterranean dishes for your palate”.

With previous experience working as a chef in Italy, Spain and Greece, this is a menu that is always changing. Chefs use fresh and, when possible, locally-sourced products.

Naxos seems to be a popular place in the town with customers who keep coming back for more.

One person said on Tripadvisor: “This is our favourite go-to restaurant in West Norfolk, great menu, superbly cooked and presented food and excellent service”. Another praised the food, saying it was “exquisite”.

2 - Biagio's Tea Room, East Rudham

Biagios in East Rudham

Why not make Biagio's Tea Room your next stop? Whether it’s to enjoy an Italian coffee and a slice of cake, lunch or a scoop or two of gelato, it’s a great place to stop by with friends and family. It won Best Tea Room/Coffee Shop of the Year at our West Norfolk Food and Drink Awards last year.

This venue seems to be a hidden gem.

One review on Tripadvisor said: “Such a lovely place and highly recommend. I will be returning very soon.”

Another said: “Wow what an incredible tearoom! Beautiful decor, superb food, friendly service, even the music was lovely.”

3 - Galliano’s Pizza, Gaywood

Galliano's in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

Galliano’s is a small independent takeaway that has been serving food within Lynn and the surrounding area for more than 25 years. Its dough is “freshly prepared daily” on the premises and staff pride themselves on being generous with toppings and cheese.

Customers sing its praises, saying the food is distinctive from others and that they would return.

One Tripadvisor user said: “The food stands out above any other pizza place with its unique crispy cheesy crust.”

Another said the food is always “piping hot, fresh and service is fantastic as well”.

4 - Tuscan Farm - Shop, Cafe and Deli, Burnham Market

Tuscan Farm. Picture: Google Maps

This venue is a cafe, wine bar and deli show-casing the best of Tuscan and Italian produce, including extra virgin olive oil and wine made on their own farm near Montalcino.

Tuscan Farm seems to be a big hit with customers loving what it has to offer.

One person's review said: “What a little hidden gem this place is. It's more of an Italian deli as opposed to a farm shop, but it's excellent.”

“What a great little place the staff are fab and the food is great,” another said.

5 - Eric's Pizza, Thornham

Inside the yurt at Eric’s Pizza at Thornham

Eric’s Pizza specialises in hand-stretched Neapolitan pizza made on-site from 48-hour fermented dough and cooked the traditional way in a wood-fired oven. The feel is relaxed and casual and the food showcases local suppliers and fine Italian produce.

Customers praise the food saying the “pizzas were delicious and super fresh” and they “couldn’t fault it”.

Reviews on Tripadvisor include one that states: “Excellent pizza in a log fired, cosy yurt. The choice of toppings and the flavours were all wonderful”.

“Freshly cooked to order they tasted amazing,” another says.

6 - Tutankhamun's Emporium, Swaffham

Tutankhamun's Emporium. Picture: Google Maps

This is a unique place with family connections to Howard Carter who lived in Swaffham before he left for Egypt to discover the tomb of King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The venue offers food and drink and has an art gallery full of unique pieces to browse or purchase as you soak in the atmosphere.

Customers say they would recommend this quirky restaurant.

One review said: “We enjoyed two meals here recently; Italian night and tapas. Both delicious.”

Another described the food as “exceptional”.