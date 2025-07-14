Multiple roads are set to be closed for weeks to reconstruct a town’s footpath.

Essential £200,000 repair works to Vancouver Avenue, in Lynn, will see its worn surface, kerbs, and property entry points replaced, as well as new edging put in.

It is expected to take about six weeks to complete, during which time restrictions will be in place on Summerville Road and Chase Avenue.

Repairs are being made to Vancouver Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The closures will start from Monday, July 21 and are as follows:

• Chase Avenue - from its junction with Vancouver Avenue, northwards for 40 metres until Tuesday, August 29.

• Chase Avenue - from its junction with Vancouver Avenue South and Westwards for 40 metres until Friday, August 15.

Multiple road closures will be in place in Lynn. Picture: Norfolk County Council

• Summerville Road - at the section of road between Vancouver Avenue and Sidney Street until Friday, August 15.

Access to properties will be maintained; however, there will be times when vehicle access to properties is restricted.

Anyone with specific access requirements can contact Norfolk County Council or speak to the team on site.

The authority thanked people for their patience while the works are being carried out.