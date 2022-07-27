Six-year-old Nathan Cole who lives in Lynn has been given a special needs buggy to aid his mobility.

Nathan has autism, global development delay and severe learning difficulties, the buggy will make it easier for him to get out and about.

Priory and Trinity rotary clubs in Lynn, plus King’s Lynn General Charities, which is chaired by a member of Priory Rotary, have clubbed together to cover the costs which totalled to just under £1,000 to pay for the buggy.

Pictured are Nathan with his mother and grandmother, Jonathan Holmes Priory Rotary President, Geoff Cheney King’s Lynn Rotary President and colleague Ian Mason, John Taylor Trinity Rotary President and John Harrison from King’s Lynn General Charities.

Nathan, who has been described as a fun-loving and cheeky boy, should find the buggy is suitable until he is 12-years-old.

His mother could not thank the rotarians enough and said: "Nathan loves his buggy and has been sitting in it at home and he is excited about visiting the beach and the woods."

The rotarians aim to support local children like Nathan whenever they can, and run various fund-raising activities throughout the year.