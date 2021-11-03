A hoard of more than 130 gold coins and objects, some of which are thought to be at least 1,500 years old, was discovered in West Norfolk.

An inquest has heard today that the collection was uncovered at a site near Lynn over a six year period, though artefacts were first discovered there more than 30 years ago.

The identity of the site, the landowner and the hoard's discoverers have not been disclosed.

Some of the coins uncovered at a site near Lynn, which has been declared treasure (52837551)

Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake said she was satisfied the haul should be declared treasure after outlining a report of the finds from the British Museum.

In all, the hoard consisted of 131 gold coins and four gold objects, which were found between April 2014 and early 2020. The court was told that 10 of the items had been found and sold on illegally.

Mrs Blake said it was probable that the items were spread over a wide area by ploughing activity. There is also evidence that an early Anglo-Saxon cemetery was located on the site.

Norfolk Coroner's Court

Another coin was found at the site as long ago as 1990, pre-dating current treasure legislation.

Two more were discovered in the spring of 2013 and put into a database of medieval finds at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.

Some of the coins in the current haul are believed to date back as far as the sixth century, although the court was told precise dating can be difficult.

More than 30 of the coins are thought to be from the Aquitaine region of what is now France.

Others originate from the Byzantine Empire and are believed to date from the reigns of rulers in the period of 527 to 602 AD.