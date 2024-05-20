Almost two dozen students have spent more than two weeks abroad as part of a global citizenship programme.

Sixth-formers from Springwood enjoyed “an adventure of a lifetime” when they travelled to Thailand for the Challenges Abroad Global Citizen initiative.

The programme, which has been running at the school for three years, prepares learners in years 12 and 13 for the world of work and aims to give them a global outlook while creating opportunities for them to develop new skills through an international experience.

The trips are fully funded and are part of the Challenges Abroad Global Citizen initiative. Pictures: Springwood High School

“This trip really opened my eyes to the world we live in and my impact on it,” said student Hannah Howes.

“I am forever grateful to Challenges Abroad, FutureSense Foundation and Springwood High School for enabling me to have participated in this life-changing trip.”

The group’s first week was based at the Challenges Abroad Hub in Mae Sariang, where the participants ran extra-curricular summer camp activities for the village students to supplement their education and provide additional learning through their holidays.

To help Thai youngsters, aged six to 19 years, develop their English skills, the sixth formers held workshops in science, technology, engineering, art and maths.

“Working with the local children, and their fantastic response to the workshops our students delivered, were highlights of the trip, along with the warmth and friendliness of the Thai people in general,” said Lynne Franklin, Springwood’s head of sixth form (pastoral), who has been recognised for Outstanding Staff Contribution at the Challenges Abroad Conference.

During the second week, the young people from Lynn spent three days in Chiang Mai, exploring the old town and visiting markets and temples, before travelling to the nearby Elephant Nature Park, where they spent a further five days.

The students spent the second week exploring and helping out at an elephant sanctuary

The first week was spent hosting workshop and educational activities for Thai children

“Students helped with the daily duties of caring for the animals, such as preparing their food, cleaning the elephant nighttime accommodation, walking the disabled dogs et cetera,” Mrs Franklin added.

“They also attended talks from Lek Chailert (the founder), and gained a true understanding of conservation and animal welfare, spending time with the elephants, observing their behaviour and hearing the stories of their rescue.”

The trips, which are fully funded, have also seen the students help disadvantaged children in Cambodia, Peru and Vietnam.

“Volunteering in the Elephant Park was an amazing opportunity and full of new, incredible experiences and memories,” said Cara Bedwell.

“The whole trip pushed me completely out of my comfort zone, and it was so worth it, as I feel as though I have gained a lot from it.”

