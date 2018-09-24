Skiff races in King's Lynn raise grand total for cancer charity

Colleagues from a company in Lynn battled it out on the waves of the River Great Ouse last weekend when they took part in a charity skiff race.

Staff members from Travis Perkins King’s Lynn Timber Supply Centre took to the river on Sunday, September 16 in St Ayles Skiffs and raised about £1,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Colleagues from Travis Perkins taking part in skiff racing to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4341440)

The event, which coincided with the town’s Heritage Open Day, was supported by King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club who donated the skiff boats for the races.

Keith Berry, charity champion and team member, said: “This was a fantastic day with everyone involved from the rowers to the fellow colleagues, family and friends who turned out to cheer on us having a good time while raising money for a wonderful charity.”

He said despite the “slightly tricky conditions” the teams took to the water and “gave everything” in an effort to be the winners of the first River Ouse charity race trophy.

All teams set good times but the winners, made up of team captain Ian Smith, Sarunas Karla, Tomas Kizys and Viktoras Musenovas, powered home to victory.

Gallery1 Click to view

Jon Dixon, general manager and team member, said “ I would like to thank everyone involved from the King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club for the time and effort put in to training novice rowers.

“It has been a very enjoyable experience bringing together the site and the local community.”

Mr Berry added: “We would like to thank all that kindly donated money to Macmillan Cancer Support and to the members of the public who stopped to cheer us on and put money in the collection buckets on the day.”