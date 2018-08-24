Skiing talents descend on King's Lynn river

Skiing talents from England, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, turned out to Lynn’s annual Hanseatic Water Ski Race last weekend.

Now in its fourth year, thousands came out to watch Formula 1 boats tow skiers at speeds of up to 100mph on a circular course on the River Great Ouse.

Hanseatic water ski race. (3673575)

Racing competitors took to Lynn’s stretch of water over Saturday and Sunday, from 10.45am to 2.45pm.

There was also waterfront entertainment, including live music, a firework display and a VIP marquee to enable sponsors and their guests to enjoy prime viewing.

Hanseatic water ski race. (3673573)

Ahead of the race weekend, a welcome reception was held at Lynn town hall for sponsors, organisers and participants.

The event was hosted by borough deputy mayor Geoffrey Hipperson who also attended the races with his wife deputy mayoress Rose.