Sleeping Beauty announced as Lynn's Corn Exchange's Christmas pantomime

If they say dreaming a thing more than one makes it come true, then somebody in Lynn must have been dreaming for Sleeping Beauty to be this year’s pantomime.

The children’s fairytale classic has been announced as Lynn Corn Exchange’s Christmas pantomime, with showings from December 7 until December 31.

King's Lynn Corn Exchange Presents Sleeping Beauty. Pictured Victoria Bush as Carabosse. Ian Marr as The Dame Nellie Night Nurse. Isobel Bates.. (3935552)

This year’s cast includes Olivia Arnold, a recent Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts graduate, as Princess Belle and Victoria Bush as Evil Carabosse.

Victoria Bush is best known for her roles as Tina O’Kane in ITV’s Bad Girls and Sonya Donnegan in BBC One’s Waterloo Road.

King's Lynn Corn Exchange Presents Sleeping Beauty. Pictured Victoria Bush as Carabosse. Scott Cripps as Chester the Jester.. (3935563)

Also taking to the stage is Scott Cripps as Chester the Jester, Ian Marr as Dame Nelly Night Nurse and Charles Dennett.

A Corn Exchange spokesman said: “The Princess is searching for happiness, Evil Carabosse is searching for revenge, Chester the Jester is searching for someone to laugh at his terrible jokes and Dame Nelly Night Nurse is searching for a man in the two front rows.

King's Lynn Corn Exchange Presents Sleeping Beauty. Pictured Posh Charles KLFM.. (3935564)

“After scaling new heights with Jack and the Beanstalk, Sleeping Beauty promises to be even bigger and better.

“It’s sure to leave audiences spellbound as we spin the great adventure of a very lengthy snooOOOOoooze! Don’t miss this little beauty of a panto that’s set to hit King’s Lynn.”

For more information or to book your tickets, visit https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/whats-on/childrens/sleeping-beauty/