'Sleeping giant' King's Lynn school welcomes new chapter of Inspiration

An education group which has taken over the running of a Lynn secondary says it expects the school to be deemed "outstanding" within the next three years.

Millions of pounds look set to be invested in improved facilities at the King Edward VII (KES) Academy, following its transfer to the Inspiration Trust.

Principal Sarah Hartshorn said the "sleeping giant" was now ready for a new chapter.

King Edward VII Academy, King's Lynn.. (40415517)

And she praised what she described as the "seamless" move to Inspiration management from the academy's previous sponsor, the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust.

Ms Hartshorn said: "Myself and my team are very excited about this next stage in King Edward VII's journey.

"The sleeping giant had already awoken, now it’s time to hear it roar!"

Sarah Hartshorn, who has been appointed as the new principal of Lynn's King Edward VII Academy (7218283)

The proposed transfer was first outlined in the spring, before being approved by regional education commissioners.

KES was deemed to be inadequate during its last full Ofsted inspection two years ago.

But a remote monitoring assessment carried out earlier this year concluded that effective action was being taken to provide education during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspiration Trust chief executive Gareth Williams said: “We are excited to have King Edward VII as part of our family of schools. We will ensure the school continues to improve, with the expectation the school will be judged outstanding within three years.

“There is an incredibly close bond between the community of Kings Lynn and King Edward VII, so it is our responsibility to ensure King Edward VII is at the epicentre of academic excellence in West Norfolk.”

The trust says it has already secured £3.25 million of funding from the Department of Education to help fund improved facilities.

Mr Williams said: “The school will benefit, not only from its current world class sporting facilities, but new, state of the art ICT, new drama and music studios and new science laboratories.

“King Edward VII will once again be a community asset all of Kings Lynn can be proud of.”