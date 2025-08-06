A super slimmer from Lynn has turned his life around after losing an incredible five stone.

Jamie Hardy’s weight loss earned him a place in the semi-finals of a national Slimming World competition and congratulations from footballing legend Paul Merson.

Jamie, 31, was chosen out of thousands of men who attend Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland to attend the semi-finals of the 2025 Man of the Year competition and now must wait to see if he walks away with the title.

Jamie, left, being congratulated by former England and Arsenal star Paul Merson. Picture: Slimming World/Matt Lowe

He was joined by 41 other inspiring men at the head office in Derbyshire after slimming from 20st 5.5lbs to 15st 5.5lbs.

Jamie said: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while but didn’t really know what to do about it.

“I found my local Slimming World group after my partner recommended it to me. I didn’t know what to expect, but I was welcomed with open arms and no judgment, just support. I soon realised I wasn’t alone.

Lynn man Jamie Hardy before his five stone weight loss. Picture: Slimming World/ Matt Lowe

“Everyone there understood exactly how I felt, and the group quickly became my weekly reset. Together we talk and plan for the week ahead and how to navigate situations that may send us off track, and that’s been key to keeping me motivated.

“Even on weeks I’ve not felt like it, the group has been there to get me going again. I love that I can still eat all my favourite meals like curries, jacket potatoes and chilli con carne too, and I don’t feel like I’m restricting myself.”

Slimming World’s food optimising plan helped Jamie shed the weight steadily and he began to feel more energetic and when his consultant talked about Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, Jamie liked the sound of that too.

He said: “My consultant Tina talked about all the benefits of moving more and despite never thinking I’d enjoy exercise, I decided to give it a go. I started running and gradually built it up and now I’ve completed four 10k races and I’m running Birmingham Marathon later this month.

“I’ve learnt that keeping the weight off long-term isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about being active too and now I really look forward to getting out and moving my body.”

Jamie said he was over the moon to be invited to the Man of the Year 2025 semi-finals.

“My group gave me the confidence to know I could reach my target, they helped me to start to believe in myself and my ability to lose weight right from my very first group, and being here today 5st lighter is unreal.

“On top of that, being at the semi-finals of the Man of the Year competition, surrounded by people who’ve changed their lives like I have and then meeting Paul Merson has been unforgettable. We had a chat about my journey and the changes I had made, and he was so down-to-earth.”

Former England and Arsenal star Paul, who’s spoken openly in the media about his own health struggles, said he was blown away by Jamie’s achievement.

“What Jamie’s done is nothing short of incredible. Losing that amount of weight takes real commitment. But what impressed me even more is how happy and confident he is now. He’s clearly made changes he can stick to for life - and that’s what it’s all about.”

Jamie’s Slimming World consultant, Tina Rust, who runs the Terrington St Clement group, added: “We’re all so proud of Jamie. He’s proof that when you’ve got the right tools, the right food, and the right people around you, anything is possible.

“Slimming World isn’t about going it alone; we support people no matter their starting point - including those taking weight-loss medication.

“We understand that starting any weight loss journey takes courage and there’s no judgement for anybody taking weight loss injections. It’s essential though that anyone losing weight creates healthy habits so that they can maintain their any weight loss in the long term though - and that’s where Slimming World comes in.

“We support our members to build a healthy, balanced lifestyle around real food, activity and support - things that work in the long run.”

Jamie said he’s looking forward to the future. “I’ve got my life back. I’ve got energy, confidence, and a future I’m excited about. If there’s someone reading this who feels like I used to, I’d just say, give it a go, it’s been life-changing for me.”

The Terrington St Clement group meets every Thursday at 9am, 10.30am, 5.30pm and 7pm at The Pavilion, Churchgate Way. To find out more, call Tina on 07798894639.