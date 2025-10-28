Slot machines have been shipped into town ahead of a new 24-hour casino’s opening.

Construction has progressed quickly at the Admiral Casino premises in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter, with large bright signs put up in recent weeks.

And this morning, a delivery van arrived at the building stocked full of sizeable black slot machines.

Slot machines arrive at the new Admiral Casino this morning. Picture: Kris Johnston

Workers were busy placing them onto hand trucks before carting them inside, with an opening date now expected to be announced imminently.

Passers-by are being told that Lynn has “hit the jackpot” with the new adult gaming centre.

Large signs at the premises are advertising a launch party, saying that “the ultimate slots experience” is “coming soon”.

This will be the latest 24-hour casino operating in the town, joining two nearby Merkur Slots premises.

The growing number of similar businesses has led to widespread concern this year, with West Norfolk borough councillors agreeing to clamp down on gambling companies after becoming “dismayed” at the number of slot machine sites opening.

When people scan a QR code on the new Admiral Casino, they are taken to a website urging them to sign up to a £2,500 “cash launch party giveaway”.

People are also offered with deals such as up to 300 free spins, £10,000 cash giveaways, and a ‘tournament month’. Unspecified terms and conditions apply to all of these.