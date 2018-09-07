Slow broadband still buffering West Norfolk users

Superfast broadband. (4030780)

Superfast broadband coverage in West Norfolk has left thousands of homes and businesses behind, figures show.

Figures from Think Broadband show one in 10 premises in the area has no access to superfast download speeds of more than 30Mbps, which is needed for multiple internet users and some streaming services.

And many broadband users say their experiences does not live up to the advertised speed.

Think Broadband collects user-generated data from home speed tests, which shows the median download speed in West Norfolk is 16Mbps. Households with the fastest connections enjoy a download speed of at least 34Mbps.

But households with the worst broadband can only manage a download speed of up to 4Mbps, which is well under the minimum speed required for a decent connection.

Think Broadband editor Andrew Ferguson said: “The last few years have seen dramatic changes in the availability of superfast broadband across the UK, but for those still to see any improvements it won’t feel like that at all.”

Communications regulator Ofcom defines superfast broadband as a download speed of more than 30 megabytes per second and decent broadband as 10Mbps.

Downloading films, using multiple Netflix accounts, streaming ultra-high definition videos, using Skype and playing online games all require superfast broadband speeds.

Although you can watch HD content on BBC iPlayer with a speed of just 3Mbps, according to Broadband Choices an internet-using family will struggle without a superfast connection, particularly at ‘internet crunch times’.

Research by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport found that access to superfast broadband improves the local economy, reduces unemployment and increases productivity for businesses.

DCMS said that people with faster broadband also reported improved wellbeing, compared to those without.

In March, the Government said that by 2020 everyone in the UK would have a legal right to request a decent broadband connection.

This means homes and businesses will be able to request a connection speed of 10Mbps for downloads and 1Mbps for uploads, within a reasonable cost threshold.