Slow van man admits drink-driving after King's Lynn police stop

A North Lynn man has been banned from the roads for 25 months for drink-driving.

Plumber Kyle Seekings was in a works van when he was pulled over by police in Wootton Road as he headed towards Gaywood.

Officers had noted the Vauxhall Vivaro was being driven slowly at about 11.25pm on April 8.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (56371281)

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that there was a strong smell of alcohol and Seekings admitted to having been drinking.

He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

An evidential test showed 98 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Seekings, 26, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, had no previous convictions or cautions.

Solicitor Hugh Cauthery, mitigating, said his client had been drinking cider in The Orb and Sceptre pub and did not think he was unfit to drive.

He added: “The police appear to be keeping a very close eye on the location and people leaving it.

“There was nothing improper about the defendant’s driving at all.

“He was going a little more slowly than the speed limit, which attracted the attention of the police who are probably used to people going too fast down Wootton Road.”

Seekings, who lives in Bagge Road and gave the court a contact address in Gayton Road, East Winch, can reduce his ban with completion of a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £750 and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a victim surcharge.