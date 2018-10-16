Small businesses in King's Lynn invited to meet MP

Small firms based in and around Lynn are being encouraged to attend a roundtable meeting with North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham this week.

The meeting, being held at Yours Business Networks in Tuesday Market Place between midday and 1.30pm on Friday, will see Sir Henry discussing issues such as the skills challenges facing small firms and the state of the local transport network.

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), which has organised the event, will also be discussing its campaign to support firms on the high street, many of whom have been under pressure from rising business rates and the widespread closure of bank branches in recent months.

Andrew Mover, FSB development manager in East Anglia, said: “With the Brexit negotiations in a critical phase and the costs of doing business on the increase, it is more important than ever that our small firms engage directly with local MPs.”

He added that small business members have told them connectivity and recruitment challenges are holding them back.

Registration is free and a buffet lunch will be served. Spaces are limited and register in advance is essential at https://fsbkingslynn.