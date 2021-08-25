A Smart car went into the River Great Ouse last night at Lynn.

Lynn Police said they were called to Crossbank Road shortly after 8pm following reports a car had gone into the River Great Ouse after being knocked by a forklift truck.

Two people and a dog who were in the Smart car escaped.

HM Coastguard picture of car in Great Ouse. Picture: HM Coastguard/Facebook

The car was reportedly partly submerged – but not fully. The police said it appeared a woman had suffered a slight injury and an ambulance attended.

The car was recovered and road cleared at about 11.45pm.

The Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team attended the scene too and team members then entered the water to stabilise the vehicle for recovery.

Once the vehicle had been recovered all teams stood down and the car was removed by a Tears recovery crane.