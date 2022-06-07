Rail passengers with smartphone eTickets will find it easier to travel with Great Northern now that more barcode readers have been installed at stations like Lynn.

Additional barcode readers – that allow passengers to scan eTickets on their smartphones – have now been added to ticket gates to achieve 100 per cent coverage and cut queues of waiting passengers at the follow

Lynn is one of eight stations to have had them newly-fitted.

Great Northern rail eTicket.

It’s estimated that 50 per cent of tickets now sold in the UK are digital, which includes tickets sold on smartcards. eTickets are convenient and popular because they can be bought instantly on the train firms’ OnTrack apps or websites.

They are ideal for advanced singles, peak and off-peak singles, and peak and off-peak day return tickets.

Customer services director Jenny Saunders said: “Barcode eTickets are quick to buy and convenient to use so we’re steadily adding them to more and more ticket gates across our stations to make life easier for our customers.”

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive officer at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We’re making it easier for people to buy train tickets with people rapidly switching to buying online and now using digital tickets for half of all journeys.

"Investment in smart ticketing across the network has made train travel quicker and easier as people can get their ticket straight to their phone.”