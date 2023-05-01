Shakespeare's Big Birthday Bash celebrations at St George’s Guildhall were enjoyed by more than 200 people last weekend.

Visitors were able to take part in family activities, watching films, or taking a tour of the venue.

Dayna Woolbright, Norfolk Museums Service curator, said: "We had a great weekend, which was well attended.

“We were able to help people discover the town’s links to Shakespeare through a number of activities and a tour of the theatre where he is believed to have performed.

“We were delighted to be joined by Queen Elizabeth I on Sunday, who seemed happy to join in the celebrations.

“Feedback has been really positive and people genuinely enjoy the events and the venue."

Visitors could take part in celebrating Shakespeare's birthday at St George's Guildhall

The two-day event saw people trying their hand at the family trail, helping Shakespeare’s stage-keeper unscramble his props, make crafts to take home including crowns, swords and shields.

Participants could decorate with their own coat of arms, play Tudor games and write with feather quill pens.

There were also opportunities to watch the films Bill and Gnomeo and Juliet with complimentary popcorn.

Tim FitzHigham, creative director at Guildhall and Creative Hub and the borough council's cultural officer, said: "This was a great day at the Guildhall with the sun shining on the courtyards and happy smiling children and families.

“It shows the popularity of Shakespeare’s birthday and our much-loved theatre.

“Films, storytelling, games and fun, accompanied by ice cream and free popcorn, were the icing on the cake.

“A huge thank you to all those who came and those who worked so hard to make it all happen. We can’t wait to celebrate again next year."

These activities were provided free of charge thanks to funding from the West Norfolk Council and the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the activities were organised in association with Norfolk Museums Service.

On Wednesday, May 31 from 10.30am -until 2.30pm there will be more Tudor fun at the St George's Guildhall as part of the half-term activities nand more details will be published soon.

