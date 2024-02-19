There were screams of joy from 480 local youngsters who enjoyed rides at the Mart in last Friday’s sunshine.

The traditional free ride session, organised by the Showmen’s Guild and King’s Lynn’s Trinity Rotary Club, saw the most ever youngsters attend.

Schoolchildren and young carers were treated to the special day, which brought smiles to many faces.

Rotary children's day at the mart. Picture credit: Ian Burt

West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson said it was “fantastic” to see and hear the screams of enjoyment.

“I think is it always a day for the children in King’s Lynn. When you think of what some of them have to do before school as carers, it is just so lovely to see them having fun. Some might not get to the fair otherwise.”

She thanked the organisers, stewards and the show people manning the rides for providing such a “fantastic day” for the youngsters.

Lawrence “Nipper” Appleton, a member of the Showmen’s Guild and also of Trinity Rotary, said: “We work together to put this special day on. The children, God bless them, it is such a special day for them. We are pleased to make this a wonderful afternoon at the Mart.”

