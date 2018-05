A newly formed sports council, named The Cluster Sports Council, has been set up to get youngsters into a more healthy lifestyle.

The council, which was set a challenge to deliver a key stage one health and fitness festival, is made up of four representatives from ten primary schools, including Heacham Junior School which is staging a festival on July 13.

The council is looking for sponsorship from businesses and asks anyone interested to contact Tracy Bower via tracy.Bower@kesacademy.co.uk