Smithdon High School students celebrate success

Smithdon High School took over Hunsatnton Town Hall on Wednesday for their Celebration of Achievement Awards evening.

The event was a chance to recognise student progress throughout the school as well as congratulate former year 11 students on their GCSE success.

Some 35 awards were presented to students from years seven to 12, including The Rotary Young Citizen Award, which went to Taylor Smith, The Award for Work Experience, which was won by Ellie Castle, The George Raines Memorial Award for Sport, which was presented to Joshua Baxter, and The Richard Shaw Award, which was claimed by Caitlin Munro.

Students in years sevenand eight also gained some help from the Lynn News this week as they worked on preparing their own school prospectus. See page 39 for more details.

Pictured above, Borough Mayor Carol Bower and Richard Shaw with staff and students. MLNF18MF01086