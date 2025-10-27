Plans to construct a smoothie bar and barbershop at a town gym have been given the green light.

West Norfolk Council has approved proposals to convert part of Motiv8 24/7 and Fitness Flowers, which is located on Bergen Way in the North Lynn industrial estate.

One unit will operate as a smoothie and healthy drinks bar, complete with a bar counter, hand-wash sink, equipment sink, refrigeration, and food preparation area.

The first floor of the gym will now house a smoothie bar and barbershop. Picture: Google Maps

The other unit will operate as a barber providing personal grooming services.

Both will be linked to the gym and will serve members and visitors.

A report from borough council planning officers said: “The change of use of the two existing rooms would require minimal internal alterations. There are no external alterations to the building proposed.

“The operators have stated hours are likely to be between 7.30am and 7.30pm. However, it is not considered necessary to condition opening hours given the scale of these uses and the existing operating hours of the building.

“The operator of the drinks bar is intending to make and sell healthy drinks, alongside the sale of limited pre-prepared food. It is not proposed that any food will be cooked on the premises and so there is not a need for ventilation and no concerns regarding odour.

“However, it is considered necessary to condition the plans to restrict the area of these businesses as should they increase in footprint/size within the fitness centre it would be necessary to re-assess the impact of these uses in this location.”

The plans were approved last week.

For more planning applications in your area, visit the Public Notice Portal at publicnoticeportal.co.uk