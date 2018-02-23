Snail race night to help King’s Lynn hospital

It will be ready, steady, Escar-go during a snail racing night in aid of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital tomorrow night.

Edward and Carol Manning have organised the event, which will take place at the Three Holes village hall on Saturday, from 7.30pm.

The evening will support the hospital’s Wheely Big Appeal, which has already raised £16,000 of the £25,000 it hopes to generate to buy 30 new wheelchairs for patients.

A total of 64 snails will compete in eight races during the evening and Mr Manning, who lives in Three Holes, said: “The event will be similar to horse racing but with snails. People will be able to sponsor a snail and bet on it during the night.

“We are hoping to raise between £500 and £800 to help the hospital and it should be a really good night.”

Tickets, which are priced £5 and include a sausage and chip supper, should be booked in advance by phoning Mr Manning on 01945 773961 or 07867 978830.

Anyone interested in supporting the Wheely Big Appeal should contact QEH fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs on 01553 613373.