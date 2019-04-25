Snap-on in Lynn will be flying the flag to mark the business's rare achievement of winning two highly coveted Queen’s Awards.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are recognised as the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winners confirmed as being among the best in the UK.

Snap-on, located in Denney Road, Hardwick Industrial Estate, the leading manufacturer and supplier of automotive hand and power tools, diagnostic platforms, software and equipment, has won awards in the Innovation and International Trade categories.

Snap-on is one of a small number of companies to be awarded in multiple categories. The awards are valid for five years and will enable Snap-on to fly the Queen’s Awards flag at its premises in Denney Road and use the emblem on its stationery, products and packaging. The Lynn site employs 141, which includes office and field-based staff.

The award for Innovation was presented in recognition of Snap-on’s all-in-one repair information resource, SureTrack. This device brings together a unique combination of intelligence and expertise to help after-market automotive garages increase accuracy and efficiency from diagnosis to completed repair. It was developed in Lynn in conjunction with a team in America.

The award for Innovation was presented in recognition of Snap-on’s all-in-one repair information resource, SureTrack (9156509)

From its Lynn facility, Snap-on provides automotive diagnostic and equipment products, customer support, service and repair to the UK as well as its European markets and also in Asia, Australia and Africa. Snap-on has managed sustained growth and success in these areas and this has earned the business the International Trade Award.

Mark Ost, general manager for equipment and diagnostics at Snap-on who is based at Lynn, said: “It is a true honour and privilege for our achievements here at Snap-on to be recognised with the rare and prestigious accolade of two separate Queen's Awards for Enterprise.

“Snap-on continues to grow in all markets at home and abroad and we will continue to work hard on bringing exciting new products and technologies to the markets we operate in as well as continuously demonstrating our commitment to innovation.”

Snap-on has won two coveted Queen's Awards (9156575)

Winners of The Queen’s Awards can expect an invitation to attend a special reception at Buckingham Palace. The awards are made annually by The Queen and are only given for the highest levels of excellence demonstrated in each category

Snap-on Incorporated operates in more than 150 countries and employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide. Snap-on also has a franchise network of more than 4,200 franchisees. Snap-on is a leading global developer, manufacturer and marketer of tool and equipment solutions for professional tool users.

It serves technicians in the auto, marine, and aviation industries, vehicle manufacturers, utilities, plus government and industrial organisations.

The Diagnostics and Equipment division has been based in Lynn since 1967, offering hand-held diagnostic platforms, software, garage equipment and other solutions for automotive after-market and repair centres.