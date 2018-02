Staff at Snap-on Diagnostic & Equipment have donated £529 to charity Red Wellies in memory of their former colleague, Andrew Hill.

Red Wellies is a small charity dedicated to raising funds for research of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), which is the most deadly form of primary brain tumour.

Pictured above, Kirsty Hill with Snap-on Diagnostic & Equipment staff members presenting £529.40 to Mervyn Wiles of Red Wellies in memory of Andrew Hill.

