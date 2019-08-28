Continental flavours are about to hit the High Street in Lynn with the imminent launch of new patisserie and coffee shop.

Nice & Tasty Patisserie at 106 High Street is being opened by business partners Fatima Ribeiro and Sandra Falcao, who are also second cousins.

As well as English style favourites, they are planning to serve a wide selection of cakes and pastries which are traditional in their country of birth, Portugal.