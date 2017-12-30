Snettisham family develops playroom in King’s Lynn hospital children’s ward

Brothers and sisters who visit their unwell siblings in Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital now have game consoles to play with, thanks to a Snettisham family.

Charlie Lavvaf, 8, often joins his parents, Allison Hipkin and Pete Lavvaf, on regular trips to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Rudham Ward with three-year-old Evie who was diagnosed with a life-limiting genetic disorder.

Evie is among 40 children in the world with Rhizomelic Chondrodysplasia Punctata (RCDP), a condition that impairs the normal development of many parts of the body.

She is regularly admitted to the children’s ward due to respiratory infections and Charlie usually joins his parents, which prompted them to raise money to buy game consoles and equipment for other siblings to play with.

Earlier this year, Mr Lavvaf raised £6,300 for Genetics Disorder UK by climbing to Everest Base Camp and generated another £2,000, with help from Heacham Minors FC, which has been split between Rudham Ward, the QEH’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and East Anglian Children’s Hospice.

Mr Lavvaf said: “The aim of the Everest trip was to raise awareness of RCPD along with money. That donation will be helping children in the future but we also wanted to do something now to help other local causes.”

In December, the family together with Nigel Jeavons of Hughes Electrical in Hunstanton, and the football club’s Andrew Dix and Ian Guymer, presented game consoles to Rudham Ward along with £500 to the NICU.

Ms Hipkin said: “When Evie is ill our first thought is to pack her bag and get here quickly so unfortunately sometimes we do forget to bring something for Charlie.

“We feel for the siblings who come into hospital with their brothers and sisters so we thought it would be nice to have something here for them and that is why we wanted to buy the consoles.

“Charlie is the driving force behind this idea.”

Charlie was delighted to make the donation with his parents, and he said: “It is good for other brothers and sisters to have these. They will help to take their minds off what is going on.

“I have been here a lot with Evie and my mum and dad. A lot of people help and support me. I love my sister and you can’t just worry about Evie having something wrong with her.”